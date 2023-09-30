Aryna Sabalenka (No. 1 ranking) will meet Sofia Kenin (No. 31) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Saturday, September 30.

Sabalenka is the favorite (-500) in this match, compared to the underdog Kenin, who is +333.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sofia Kenin Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sofia Kenin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has an 83.3% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Sofia Kenin -500 Odds to Win Match +333 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sofia Kenin Trends and Insights

Sabalenka is coming off a loss to No. 6-ranked Coco Gauff, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, in the finals at the US Open.

In her last match in the semifinals of the Abierto Guadalajara, Kenin was defeated 5-7, 3-6 versus Caroline Dolehide.

Through 66 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sabalenka has played 20.9 games per match and won 58.3% of them.

In her 41 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has played an average of 20.9 games.

In her 43 matches in the past year across all court types, Kenin is averaging 21.6 games per match while winning 53.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Kenin has played 29 matches and averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Sabalenka and Kenin each have one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on May 11, 2023, with Kenin finishing on top 7-6, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Kenin has won three against Sabalenka (60.0%), while Sabalenka has clinched two.

In 50 total games played against the other, Sabalenka and Kenin have each captured 25.

Kenin and Sabalenka have faced off two times, and they have averaged 25 games and 2.5 sets per match.

