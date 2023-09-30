Bobby Dalbec vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Bobby Dalbec -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Bobby Dalbec At The Plate
- Dalbec is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Dalbec has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this season (47.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Dalbec has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|13
|.154
|AVG
|.250
|.214
|OBP
|.314
|.154
|SLG
|.406
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/1
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Gibson (15-9) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 187 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 37th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.