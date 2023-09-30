Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2 ranking) will face Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18) in the Round of 16 of the China Open on Saturday, September 30.
In the Round of 16, Alcaraz is favored over Musetti, with -1200 odds against the underdog's +650.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 92.3% chance to win.
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Lorenzo Musetti
|-1200
|Odds to Win Match
|+650
|+130
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|92.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|13.3%
|43.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|63.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|36.7
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights
- Alcaraz advanced past Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- Musetti will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 win over No. 14-ranked Karen Khachanov in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- In his 73 matches over the past year across all court types, Alcaraz has played an average of 24.6 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 33 matches over the past year on hard courts, Alcaraz has played 24.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 56.6% of them.
- In his 63 matches in the past year across all court types, Musetti is averaging 22.7 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.9% of those games.
- Musetti is averaging 22.7 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 26 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Alcaraz and Musetti have played three times dating back to 2015, and Alcaraz has a 2-1 advantage, including a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory in their last meeting on June 4, 2023 at the French Open.
- Alcaraz and Musetti have matched up in nine total sets, with Alcaraz claiming six of them and Musetti three.
- Alcaraz has the edge in 87 total games versus Musetti, winning 48 of them.
- Musetti and Alcaraz have faced off three times, and they have averaged 29 games and three sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
