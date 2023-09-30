Our projection model predicts the Brown Bears will defeat the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday, September 30 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Brown Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Brown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Brown (-11.8) 61.3 Brown 37, Cent. Conn. St. 25

Cent. Conn. St. Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Devils won three games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Blue Devils games hit the over three out of 10 times last season.

Brown Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 4-5-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Bears games.

Blue Devils vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Brown 30.0 29.5 -- -- 30.0 29.5 Cent. Conn. St. 28.0 23.7 37.0 16.5 10.0 38.0

