The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2) visit the Brown Bears (1-1) at Brown Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Brown is putting up 30.0 points per game on offense (35th in the FCS), and ranks 77th on defense with 29.5 points allowed per game. Cent. Conn. St. ranks 51st with 367.0 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 30th with 288.7 total yards ceded per game on defense.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Brown Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Brown Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Brown Key Statistics

Cent. Conn. St. Brown 367.0 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.5 (110th) 288.7 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.5 (21st) 170.3 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.0 (118th) 196.7 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.5 (1st) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Cent. Conn. St. Stats Leaders

C.J. Duell has thrown for 534 yards (178.0 per game) while completing 66% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season. He's also rushed for 36 yards .

Davion Johnson has been handed the ball 11 times for a team-high 136 yards (45.3 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his 13 receptions this season are good for 133 yards.

Malik Thomas has collected 116 yards (on 25 attempts) with one touchdown.

Isiah Williams has hauled in 156 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Delvin Attafah has racked up 112 reciving yards (37.3 ypg) this season.

Brown Stats Leaders

Jake Willcox has compiled 719 yards (359.5 ypg) on 72-of-101 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Stockton Owen has carried the ball 28 times for a team-high 73 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times. He's also tacked on nine catches for 71 yards (35.5 per game).

Ian Franzoni has rushed for 48 yards (24.0 per game) on 15 carries, while also checking in with 94 yards in the passing game (on eight catches).

Wes Rockett's leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Graham Walker has put together a 129-yard season so far, hauling in 15 passes on 15 targets.

