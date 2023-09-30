The Clemson Tigers (2-2) face a fellow ACC opponent when they visit the Syracuse Orange (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Clemson is totaling 36.3 points per game on offense (33rd in the FBS), and ranks 56th on defense with 22.5 points allowed per game. Things have been going well for Syracuse on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging 507.8 total yards per game (ninth-best) and ceding only 274.3 total yards per game (15th-best).

We provide more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Clemson vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Clemson Syracuse 474.3 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 507.8 (11th) 262.8 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.3 (15th) 199 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.3 (16th) 275.3 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.5 (22nd) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 7 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (7th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 976 pass yards for Clemson, completing 66.2% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 73 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley has 292 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown. He's also added 15 catches for 96 yards (24 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Phil Mafah has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 235 yards (58.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' 226 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has registered 17 catches and one touchdown.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 163 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Antonio Williams has a total of 145 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 972 yards on 72-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 316 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has run for 311 yards across 61 attempts, scoring six touchdowns. He's chipped in with 11 catches for 95 yards.

Damien Alford has racked up 247 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Donovan Brown has 15 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 239 yards (59.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Umari Hatcher has racked up 225 reciving yards (56.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or Syracuse gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.