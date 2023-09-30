Fans watching from Connecticut will have their eyes on the Utah State Aggies versus the UConn Huskies, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 5 college football slate.

College Football Games to Watch in Connecticut on TV This Week

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Brown Bears

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Brown Stadium

Brown Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Morgan State Bears at Yale Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Yale Bowl

Yale Bowl TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Utah State Aggies at UConn Huskies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah State (-4.5)

Merrimack Warriors at Sacred Heart Pioneers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Campus Field

Campus Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

