Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Connecticut
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fans watching from Connecticut will have their eyes on the Utah State Aggies versus the UConn Huskies, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 5 college football slate.
College Football Games to Watch in Connecticut on TV This Week
Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Brown Bears
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Brown Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Morgan State Bears at Yale Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Yale Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Utah State Aggies at UConn Huskies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah State (-4.5)
Merrimack Warriors at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Campus Field
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
