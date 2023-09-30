Daria Saville vs. Katerina Siniakova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Saturday, Daria Saville (ranked No. 248) takes on Katerina Siniakova (No. 90).
In this Round of 64 match, Siniakova is favored (-150) against Saville (+115) .
Daria Saville vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Daria Saville vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Katerina Siniakova has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Daria Saville
|Katerina Siniakova
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|47
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53
Daria Saville vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights
- Saville is coming off a loss to No. 73-ranked Yulia Putintseva, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32 at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
- In the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 (her previous tournament), Siniakova was beaten in the quarterfinals by No. 87-ranked Nadia Podoroska, 1-6, 1-6.
- In her 16 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Saville has played an average of 21.3 games.
- Through six matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Saville has played 18.8 games per match and won 46.0% of them.
- Siniakova is averaging 20.9 games per match through her 35 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.1% of those games.
- Siniakova is averaging 21.2 games per match and 11.0 games per set in 26 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Saville and Siniakova have met once dating back to 2015, in the Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 32. Saville won that matchup 6-0, 1-0.
- Saville and Siniakova have matched up in two total sets, with Saville claiming two of them and Siniakova zero.
- Saville has captured seven games (100.0% win rate) against Siniakova, who has secured zero games.
- Saville and Siniakova have matched up one time, averaging seven games and two sets per match.
