In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Saturday, Daria Saville (ranked No. 248) takes on Katerina Siniakova (No. 90).

In this Round of 64 match, Siniakova is favored (-150) against Saville (+115) .

Daria Saville vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Daria Saville vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katerina Siniakova has a 60.0% chance to win.

Daria Saville Katerina Siniakova +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 47 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53

Daria Saville vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

Saville is coming off a loss to No. 73-ranked Yulia Putintseva, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32 at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

In the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 (her previous tournament), Siniakova was beaten in the quarterfinals by No. 87-ranked Nadia Podoroska, 1-6, 1-6.

In her 16 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Saville has played an average of 21.3 games.

Through six matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Saville has played 18.8 games per match and won 46.0% of them.

Siniakova is averaging 20.9 games per match through her 35 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.1% of those games.

Siniakova is averaging 21.2 games per match and 11.0 games per set in 26 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Saville and Siniakova have met once dating back to 2015, in the Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 32. Saville won that matchup 6-0, 1-0.

Saville and Siniakova have matched up in two total sets, with Saville claiming two of them and Siniakova zero.

Saville has captured seven games (100.0% win rate) against Siniakova, who has secured zero games.

Saville and Siniakova have matched up one time, averaging seven games and two sets per match.

