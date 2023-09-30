The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Steven Cruz and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Steven Cruz

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .241 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 58 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 134 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 134), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in 36 games this year (26.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (6.0%).

He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 65 .246 AVG .236 .345 OBP .301 .398 SLG .374 20 XBH 19 8 HR 7 24 RBI 20 66/34 K/BB 57/24 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings