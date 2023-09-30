No. 21-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova will take on No. 3 Coco Gauff in the China Open Round of 64 on Saturday, September 30.

In the Round of 64, Gauff is favored over Alexandrova, with -400 odds compared to the underdog's +290.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has an 80.0% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Coco Gauff +290 Odds to Win Match -400 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 39.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.2

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff Trends and Insights

Alexandrova most recently hit the court on September 28, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, and the matchup finished in a 2-6, 5-7 loss to No. 86-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova .

On September 9, 2023, Gauff won her most recent match, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, over Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the US Open.

Alexandrova has played 57 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.7 games per match.

Through 33 matches over the past year on hard courts, Alexandrova has played 22 games per match and won 52.1% of them.

Gauff has played 64 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 19.7 games per match and winning 58.3% of those games.

In 46 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9 games per set, winning 59.9% of those games.

Alexandrova and Gauff each own one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on June 22, 2023, with Alexandrova finishing on top 6-4, 6-0.

Alexandrova and Gauff have faced off in five sets against each other, with Alexandrova capturing three of them.

Alexandrova has captured 30 games (60.0% win rate) against Gauff, who has claimed 20 games.

Alexandrova and Gauff have matched up two times, averaging 25 games and 2.5 sets per match.

