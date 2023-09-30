Giancarlo Stanton vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Steven Cruz on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has 13 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .191.
- Stanton enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .211.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 54 of 101 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 23 of them (22.8%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 33.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 35.6% of his games this season (36 of 101), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.189
|AVG
|.194
|.267
|OBP
|.282
|.417
|SLG
|.423
|16
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|31
|54/18
|K/BB
|70/23
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (207 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Cruz (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty threw two innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs without surrendering a hit.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.