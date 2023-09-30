At the moment the New York Giants are 23rd in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +12500.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2800

+2800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Giants are 23rd in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (16th-best).

The Giants' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +6600 at the start of the season to +12500, the eighth-biggest change among all teams.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Giants have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

One Giants game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Giants have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 253.3 yards per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 24th in the NFL (361.7 yards allowed per game).

With 14.3 points per game (second-worst) and 32.7 points allowed per game on defense (third-worst), the Giants have been struggling on both sides of the ball this season.

Giants Impact Players

In three games, Daniel Jones has passed for 562 yards (187.3 per game), with two TDs and four INTs, and completing 64.9%.

Jones also has run for 107 yards and one TD.

In two games, Saquon Barkley has run for 114 yards (57.0 per game) and one TD.

In addition, Barkley has nine catches for 41 yards and one TD.

In three games, Darren Waller has 12 receptions for 132 yards (44.0 per game) and zero scores.

Darius Slayton has nine catches for 109 yards (36.3 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In three games for the Giants, Micah McFadden has recorded 5.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +550 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +900 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +15000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.