In the Round of 16 of the China Open on Saturday, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (ranked No. 4) meets Grigor Dimitrov (No. 19).

In the Round of 16, Rune is the favorite against Dimitrov, with -135 odds compared to the underdog's +105.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 57.4% chance to win.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Grigor Dimitrov -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

Rune is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 15-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in Friday's Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Dimitrov took down No. 39-ranked Mackenzie McDonald, winning 2-6, 7-6, 6-1.

Through 72 matches over the past year (across all court types), Rune has played 25.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.4% of them.

In his 41 matches on hard courts over the past year, Rune has played an average of 24.7 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 57 matches in the past year across all court types, Dimitrov is averaging 23.8 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.3% of those games.

Through 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, Dimitrov has averaged 23.9 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 52.9% of those games.

In the one match between Rune and Dimitrov dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 16, Rune came out on top 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Rune and Dimitrov have faced off in four total sets, with Rune clinching three of them and Dimitrov one.

Rune has the edge in 44 total games against Dimitrov, claiming 23 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Rune and Dimitrov have averaged 44 games and four sets per match.

