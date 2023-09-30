Our projection model predicts the Iowa Hawkeyes will beat the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kinnick Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan State (+10.5) Over (36.5) Iowa 23, Michigan State 17

Week 5 Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The Hawkeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this game.

The Hawkeyes have won twice against the spread this year.

Iowa has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Hawkeyes have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 36.5, 3.5 points fewer than the average total in Iowa games thus far this season.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Michigan State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season.

One of the Spartans' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average total for Michigan State games this season is 12.5 more points than the point total of 36.5 for this outing.

Hawkeyes vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 21.3 17 32.5 12 10 22 Michigan State 23 23.3 23 23.3 -- --

