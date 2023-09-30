The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) and the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kroger Field in a battle of SEC foes.

Kentucky has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (25th-best with 38.0 points per game) and scoring defense (20th-best with 15.5 points allowed per game) this season. Florida's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the FBS with 244.8 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 412.5 total yards per game, which ranks 55th.

We will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Kentucky vs. Florida Key Statistics

Kentucky Florida 396.5 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (65th) 293.3 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.8 (5th) 131.5 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.8 (57th) 265.0 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.8 (56th) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (126th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 1,060 yards (265.0 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 50 times for 314 yards (78.5 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught 10 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has been handed the ball 18 times this year and racked up 114 yards (28.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's leads his squad with 283 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 20 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Barion Brown has put together a 214-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 29 targets.

Dane Key has been the target of 26 passes and racked up 13 receptions for 196 yards, an average of 49.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has thrown for 951 yards (237.8 yards per game) while completing 77.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Trevor Etienne, has carried the ball 49 times for 329 yards (82.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Montrell Johnson has totaled 211 yards on 46 carries with three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall's 362 receiving yards (90.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 26 catches on 35 targets with one touchdown.

Eugene Wilson III has racked up 104 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

Caleb Douglas has racked up 99 reciving yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kentucky or Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.