Kyle Higashioka returns to action for the New York Yankees against Steven Cruz and the Kansas City RoyalsSeptember 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 19 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-2.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
  • Higashioka has had a hit in 39 of 78 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (12.8%).
  • He has homered in 10 games this season (12.8%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Higashioka has driven home a run in 28 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.
  • In 21 games this season (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 41
.212 AVG .248
.263 OBP .279
.452 SLG .372
13 XBH 8
6 HR 4
16 RBI 18
33/8 K/BB 39/6
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (207 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Royals will send Cruz (0-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed two innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs without giving up a hit.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .217 batting average against him.
