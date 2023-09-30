Kyle Higashioka returns to action for the New York Yankees against Steven Cruz and the Kansas City RoyalsSeptember 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 19 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-2.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Steven Cruz

Steven Cruz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Higashioka has had a hit in 39 of 78 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (12.8%).

He has homered in 10 games this season (12.8%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.

Higashioka has driven home a run in 28 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.

In 21 games this season (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .212 AVG .248 .263 OBP .279 .452 SLG .372 13 XBH 8 6 HR 4 16 RBI 18 33/8 K/BB 39/6 0 SB 0

