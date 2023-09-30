In the China Open Round of 64 on Saturday, we have a matchup featuring No. 33-ranked Lin Zhu versus No. 50 Lesia Tsurenko.

Zhu is the favorite (-210) in this match, compared to the underdog Tsurenko, who is +160.

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 67.7% chance to win.

Lesia Tsurenko Lin Zhu +160 Odds to Win Match -210 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 46.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.1

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

Tsurenko most recently hit the court on August 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open, and the match finished in a 1-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 20-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova .

Zhu last played on September 16, 2023 in the finals of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 and was taken down 3-6, 6-7 by No. 123-ranked Ashlyn Krueger.

In her 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Tsurenko has played an average of 18.9 games.

In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Tsurenko has played an average of 19.6 games.

In her 49 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhu is averaging 21.6 games per match while winning 51.4% of those games.

Zhu has averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.0% of those games.

In two head-to-head matches, Tsurenko and Zhu have split 1-1. Tsurenko came out on top in their most recent battle on March 8, 2023, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Tsurenko and Zhu have been equally matched, each claiming two of four sets against the other.

Tsurenko has won 20 games (51.3% win rate) against Zhu, who has secured 19 games.

In two head-to-head matches, Tsurenko and Zhu are averaging 19.5 games and two sets per match.

