Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 117 ranking) will meet Arantxa Rus (No. 51) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Saturday, September 30.

In the Round of 64, Fruhvirtova is favored over Rus, with -130 odds against the underdog's +100.

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Arantxa Rus Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Arantxa Rus Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Linda Fruhvirtova has a 56.5% chance to win.

Linda Fruhvirtova Arantxa Rus -130 Odds to Win Match +100 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 49.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.2

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Arantxa Rus Trends and Insights

Fruhvirtova is coming off a loss to No. 85-ranked Diana Shnaider, 4-6, 1-6, in the semifinals at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

In her last match on September 26, 2023, Rus lost 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 versus Kamilla Rakhimova in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Through 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Fruhvirtova has played 21.0 games per match and won 46.7% of them.

In her 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fruhvirtova has played an average of 21.1 games.

Rus is averaging 21.7 games per match in her 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.8% of those games.

In nine matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Rus has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 47.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Fruhvirtova and Rus have not met on the court.

