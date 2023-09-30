On Saturday, Dominic Thiem (No. 81 in the world) meets Marcos Giron (No. 82) in the Round of 16 of The Astana Open.

In the Round of 16, Giron is favored over Thiem, with -145 odds against the underdog's +110.

Marcos Giron vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Marcos Giron vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marcos Giron has a 59.2% chance to win.

Marcos Giron Dominic Thiem -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Marcos Giron vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights

Giron is coming off a 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 47-ranked Stan Wawrinka in Thursday's Round of 32.

Thiem was victorious 6-3, 7-6 against Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

In his 54 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Giron has played an average of 24.8 games (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Giron has played 34 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.8% of games.

Thiem is averaging 24.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.5% of those games.

Thiem has played 16 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.8 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 49.9% of games.

Thiem has a 2-0 record versus Giron. Their most recent match on October 12, 2022, at the Gijon Open, was won by Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Thiem and Giron have matched up in five sets against each other, with Thiem taking four of them.

Thiem has defeated Giron in 27 of 41 total games between them, good for a 65.9% win rate.

In two matches between Giron and Thiem, they have played 20.5 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

