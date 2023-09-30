Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Saturday, Marketa Vondrousova (ranked No. 8) takes on Anhelina Kalinina (No. 28).
Vondrousova is the favorite (-550) in this match, compared to the underdog Kalinina, who is +375.
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has an 84.6% chance to win.
|Marketa Vondrousova
|Anhelina Kalinina
|-550
|Odds to Win Match
|+375
|84.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|21.1%
|62.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.5
Today's China Open Previews & Predictions
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights
- Vondrousova is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 17-ranked Madison Keys, 1-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals at the US Open.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, Kalinina went down 4-6, 3-6 against Caroline Garcia.
- Vondrousova has played 20.3 games per match in her 48 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Through 28 matches over the past year on hard courts, Vondrousova has played 19.8 games per match and won 58.4% of them.
- In the past year, Kalinina has competed in 47 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.9% of the games. She averages 21.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set.
- On hard courts, Kalinina has played 31 matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set.
- Vondrousova and Kalinina have not played each other since 2015.
