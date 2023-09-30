In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Saturday, Marketa Vondrousova (ranked No. 8) takes on Anhelina Kalinina (No. 28).

Vondrousova is the favorite (-550) in this match, compared to the underdog Kalinina, who is +375.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Anhelina Kalinina -550 Odds to Win Match +375 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 62.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.5

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

Vondrousova is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 17-ranked Madison Keys, 1-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals at the US Open.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, Kalinina went down 4-6, 3-6 against Caroline Garcia.

Vondrousova has played 20.3 games per match in her 48 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 28 matches over the past year on hard courts, Vondrousova has played 19.8 games per match and won 58.4% of them.

In the past year, Kalinina has competed in 47 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.9% of the games. She averages 21.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

On hard courts, Kalinina has played 31 matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Vondrousova and Kalinina have not played each other since 2015.

