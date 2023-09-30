Tatjana Maria (No. 53) will face Martina Trevisan (No. 41) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Saturday, September 30.

Maria has -120 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 32 over Trevisan (-110).

Martina Trevisan vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Martina Trevisan vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 54.5% chance to win.

Martina Trevisan Tatjana Maria -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

Martina Trevisan vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

Trevisan most recently hit the court on September 21, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Abierto Guadalajara, and the match finished in a 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 defeat by No. 111-ranked Caroline Dolehide .

Maria most recently played on September 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 and was taken down 0-6, 2-6 by No. 22-ranked Liudmila Samsonova.

Through 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Trevisan has played 20.9 games per match and won 49.6% of them.

On hard courts, Trevisan has played 28 matches over the past year, totaling 21.6 games per match while winning 49.6% of games.

In the past year, Maria has played 46 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.1% of the games. She averages 20.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Maria has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.3 games per match and 8.7 games per set while winning 51.3% of games.

On February 26, 2019, Trevisan and Maria matched up in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC Round of 32. Maria secured the win 6-2, 7-6.

Maria has taken two sets against Trevisan (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Trevisan's zero.

Maria has taken 13 games (61.9% win rate) against Trevisan, who has secured eight games.

Trevisan and Maria have faced off one time, averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

