In the China Open Round of 16 on Saturday, No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi meets No. 23 Nicolas Jarry.

Jarry is getting -145 odds to bring home a victory versus Arnaldi (+110).

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 59.2% chance to win.

Matteo Arnaldi Nicolas Jarry +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 51-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday, Arnaldi reached the Round of 16.

Jarry advanced to the Round of 16 by beating No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

Arnaldi has played 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.9 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

Through 23 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Arnaldi has played 23.4 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.7% of them.

Jarry has played 54 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.3% of those games.

Jarry is averaging 26.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 18 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Arnaldi and Jarry have matched up in the last five years.

