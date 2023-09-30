In the Round of 16 of The Astana Open on Saturday, Nuno Borges (ranked No. 86) meets Sebastian Korda (No. 28).

In the Round of 16, Korda is favored over Borges, with -650 odds compared to the underdog's +400.

Nuno Borges vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Nuno Borges vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has an 86.7% chance to win.

Nuno Borges Sebastian Korda +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +500 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 37.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.9

Saturday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Nuno Borges vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Borges took down Mikhail Kukushkin 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.

Korda took down Alexei Popyrin 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In his 29 matches over the past year across all court types, Borges has played an average of 25.7 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 19 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Borges has played an average of 25.7 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 42 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Korda is averaging 25.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.0% of those games.

Korda has played 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set while winning 54.2% of games.

This is the first time that Borges and Korda have matched up in the last five years.

