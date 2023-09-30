Oswald Peraza vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswald Peraza -- hitting .147 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Steven Cruz on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza has eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .189.
- Peraza has gotten a hit in 24 of 49 games this season (49.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (10.2%).
- In 49 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Peraza has an RBI in 11 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 13 games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.184
|AVG
|.193
|.253
|OBP
|.283
|.263
|SLG
|.284
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|26/8
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (207 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Cruz (0-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw two innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs without giving up a hit.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 5.40 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
