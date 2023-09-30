The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Steven Cruz and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Steven Cruz

Steven Cruz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .214.

Cabrera has had a hit in 45 of 93 games this year (48.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (14.0%).

He has hit a home run in 5.4% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has had an RBI in 22 games this year (23.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this season (31.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 50 .194 AVG .231 .223 OBP .322 .299 SLG .308 8 XBH 8 3 HR 2 10 RBI 18 32/4 K/BB 38/21 3 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings