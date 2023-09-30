On Saturday, Xiyu Wang (No. 58 in the world) takes on Petra Kvitova (No. 14) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.

Kvitova has -175 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 against Wang (+135).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 63.6% chance to win.

Petra Kvitova Xiyu Wang -175 Odds to Win Match +135 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, Kvitova was eliminated by No. 85-ranked Diana Shnaider, 1-6, 6-4, 3-6, in the quarterfinals.

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, Wang lost 6-7, 4-6 versus Nadia Podoroska.

Kvitova has played 21.2 games per match in her 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 34 matches over the past year on hard courts, Kvitova has played 21.6 games per match and won 53.4% of them.

Wang has played 50 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.0 games per match and winning 51.5% of those games.

Wang has played 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 51.6% of games.

This is the first time that Kvitova and Wang have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.