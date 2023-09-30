Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
On Saturday, Xiyu Wang (No. 58 in the world) takes on Petra Kvitova (No. 14) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.
Kvitova has -175 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 against Wang (+135).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Petra Kvitova
|Xiyu Wang
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|54
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's China Open Previews & Predictions
Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights
- In her last tournament, the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, Kvitova was eliminated by No. 85-ranked Diana Shnaider, 1-6, 6-4, 3-6, in the quarterfinals.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, Wang lost 6-7, 4-6 versus Nadia Podoroska.
- Kvitova has played 21.2 games per match in her 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Through 34 matches over the past year on hard courts, Kvitova has played 21.6 games per match and won 53.4% of them.
- Wang has played 50 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.0 games per match and winning 51.5% of those games.
- Wang has played 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 51.6% of games.
- This is the first time that Kvitova and Wang have played in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.