In the China Open Round of 64 on Saturday, we have a matchup featuring No. 5-ranked Elena Rybakina versus No. 23 Qinwen Zheng.

In this Round of 64 matchup against Zheng (+120), Rybakina is favored to win with -155 odds.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 60.8% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Elena Rybakina +120 Odds to Win Match -155 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the US Open on September 6, 2023 (her last match), Zheng lost to Aryna Sabalenka 1-6, 4-6.

In the US Open (her previous tournament), Rybakina was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 30-ranked Sorana Cirstea, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6.

Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Zheng has played 21.0 games per match and won 54.6% of them.

On hard courts, Zheng has played 31 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.2 games per match while winning 56.0% of games.

Rybakina has played 59 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 56.3% of those games.

Rybakina has averaged 22.7 games per match and 10.2 games per set in 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 56.2% of those games.

Zheng and Rybakina have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 32. Rybakina won that bout 7-6, 7-5.

In two sets between Rybakina and Zheng, Rybakina has yet to lose any of them.

Rybakina has captured 14 games (56.0% win rate) against Zheng, who has secured 11 games.

In one head-to-head match, Zheng and Rybakina have averaged 25 games and two sets per match.

