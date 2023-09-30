Player prop bet options for Adley Rutschman, Rafael Devers and others are available when the Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Devers Stats

Devers has 154 hits with 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .268/.348/.500 slash line on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has recorded 152 hits with 31 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.345/.457 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Sep. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gibson Stats

The Orioles' Kyle Gibson (15-9) will make his 33rd start of the season.

He has 17 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

In 32 starts this season, Gibson has lasted five or more innings 27 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 37th.

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Sep. 24 7.0 5 1 1 4 1 at Astros Sep. 19 4.2 5 3 3 5 2 vs. Cardinals Sep. 13 6.2 3 1 1 4 3 at Angels Sep. 6 6.0 6 3 3 3 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 30 4.1 9 7 7 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 91 walks and 79 RBI (161 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .277/.374/.436 so far this season.

Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Guardians Sep. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 41 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs, 55 walks and 93 RBI (149 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .256/.324/.473 slash line on the year.

Santander takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 23 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0

