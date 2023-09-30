Rafael Devers has 99 RBI, and will try to notch his 100th when his Boston Red Sox (77-83) take on the Baltimore Orioles (100-60) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Gibson (15-9, 4.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (6-8, 4.16 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (15-9, 4.86 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-8, 4.16 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.16 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.16, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.

Crawford has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Crawford is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.1 innings per start.

He has had seven appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

The Orioles will send Gibson (15-9) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with a 4.86 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .268.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

In 32 starts, Gibson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 27 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 37th.

Kyle Gibson vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 764 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They are batting .258 for the campaign with 182 home runs, 18th in the league.

The Red Sox have gone 6-for-19 with a double, a triple and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

