Saturday, Reese McGuire and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Gibson, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 23 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-3.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .271.
  • In 54.5% of his games this season (36 of 66), McGuire has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • McGuire has had an RBI in 13 games this season (19.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (16.7%), including three multi-run games (4.5%).

Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.323 AVG .216
.351 OBP .278
.430 SLG .295
9 XBH 5
0 HR 1
9 RBI 7
23/3 K/BB 30/8
0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season. He is 15-9 with a 4.86 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 187 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
