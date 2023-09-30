In the game between the Merrimack Warriors and Sacred Heart Pioneers on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Warriors to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Merrimack (-0.3) 45.2 Merrimack 23, Sacred Heart 22

Sacred Heart Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last season.

Pioneers games hit the over eight out of 10 times last season.

Merrimack Betting Info (2023)

The Warriors have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Out of Warriors one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Pioneers vs. Warriors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sacred Heart 17.8 24.3 12.0 18.0 23.5 30.5 Merrimack 25.8 21.5 28.0 7.0 23.5 36.0

