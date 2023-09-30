NEC foes match up when the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-3) and the Merrimack Warriors (1-3) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Campus Field.

On offense, Sacred Heart ranks 98th in the FCS with 297.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 54th in total defense (338 yards allowed per contest). Merrimack ranks 56th in the FCS with 25.8 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 28th with 21.5 points surrendered per contest on defense.

Below in this article, we'll provide all the info you need to know about how to see this game on NEC Front Row.

Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: Campus Field

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Key Statistics

Sacred Heart Merrimack 297.3 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.5 (69th) 338 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.3 (33rd) 180.8 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195 (22nd) 116.5 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.5 (120th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Sacred Heart Stats Leaders

Rob McCoy has 274 pass yards for Sacred Heart, completing 48.9% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 113 rushing yards (28.3 ypg) on 24 carries.

Malik Grant has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 394 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Jalen Madison has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 211 yards (52.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Aboraa Kwarteng has hauled in 10 catches for 107 yards (26.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Payton Rhoades has caught nine passes while averaging 21.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Ethan Hilliman has hauled in six catches for 65 yards, an average of 16.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Merrimack Stats Leaders

Gavin McCusker leads Merrimack with 474 yards on 38-of-83 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 41 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. has run for 519 yards on 108 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Brendon Wyatt has taken 24 carries and totaled 149 yards with two touchdowns.

Jelani Mason's 184 receiving yards (46 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions on seven targets.

Donovan Wadley has put up a 98-yard season so far. He's caught 10 passes on seven targets.

LJ Robinson has racked up 66 reciving yards (16.5 ypg) this season.

