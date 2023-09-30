Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 55 ranking) will face Iga Swiatek (No. 2) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Saturday, September 30.
In this Round of 64 matchup, Swiatek is favored (-1200) against Sorribes Tormo (+650) .
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 92.3% chance to win.
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|Iga Swiatek
|+650
|Odds to Win Match
|-1200
|13.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|92.3%
|36.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.5
Today's China Open Previews & Predictions
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights
- In her previous tournament, the US Open, Sorribes Tormo was defeated by No. 53-ranked Xinyu Wang, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64.
- Swiatek most recently played on September 28, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 and was taken down 2-6, 6-2, 4-6 by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova.
- Sorribes Tormo has played 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 19.2 games per match.
- On hard courts, Sorribes Tormo has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.2 games per match while winning 57.1% of games.
- Swiatek has averaged 18.7 games per match in her 79 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 64.0% of the games.
- Swiatek is averaging 18.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set through 49 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Sorribes Tormo and Swiatek have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 64. Swiatek won that match 6-2, 6-0.
- Swiatek and Sorribes Tormo have squared off in two sets against on another, with Swiatek capturing two of them.
- Swiatek and Sorribes Tormo have squared off in 14 total games, and Swiatek has won more often, claiming 12 of them.
- Sorribes Tormo and Swiatek have played one time, averaging 14 games and two sets per match.
