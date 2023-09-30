Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 55 ranking) will face Iga Swiatek (No. 2) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Saturday, September 30.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Swiatek is favored (-1200) against Sorribes Tormo (+650) .

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 92.3% chance to win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Iga Swiatek +650 Odds to Win Match -1200 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 92.3% 36.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.5

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the US Open, Sorribes Tormo was defeated by No. 53-ranked Xinyu Wang, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64.

Swiatek most recently played on September 28, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 and was taken down 2-6, 6-2, 4-6 by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova.

Sorribes Tormo has played 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 19.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Sorribes Tormo has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.2 games per match while winning 57.1% of games.

Swiatek has averaged 18.7 games per match in her 79 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 64.0% of the games.

Swiatek is averaging 18.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set through 49 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Sorribes Tormo and Swiatek have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 64. Swiatek won that match 6-2, 6-0.

Swiatek and Sorribes Tormo have squared off in two sets against on another, with Swiatek capturing two of them.

Swiatek and Sorribes Tormo have squared off in 14 total games, and Swiatek has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

Sorribes Tormo and Swiatek have played one time, averaging 14 games and two sets per match.

