Sebastian Ofner (No. 58 ranking) will meet Alexander Bublik (No. 35) in the Round of 16 of The Astana Open on Saturday, September 30.

With -225 odds, Bublik is the favorite against Ofner (+175) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sebastian Ofner vs. Alexander Bublik Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sebastian Ofner vs. Alexander Bublik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 69.2% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Alexander Bublik +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +900 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 45.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Saturday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Sebastian Ofner vs. Alexander Bublik Trends and Insights

Ofner advanced past Marton Fucsovics 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Bublik last played on September 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open and was taken down 6-7, 3-6 by No. 64-ranked Marcos Giron.

Ofner has played 29 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Ofner has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.0% of games.

Bublik is averaging 25.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 45 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.0% of those games.

Through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Bublik has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 46.9% of those games.

Ofner and Bublik have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.