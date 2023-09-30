Sorana Cirstea (No. 26 ranking) will face Petra Martic (No. 49) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Saturday, September 30.

In this Round of 64 match against Martic (+170), Cirstea is favored with -225 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Martic Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Martic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 69.2% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Petra Martic -225 Odds to Win Match +170 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Martic Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, Cirstea was beaten by No. 90-ranked Katerina Siniakova, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 16.

Martic is coming off a 5-7, 2-6 defeat to No. 331-ranked Misaki Doi in the Round of 32 at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

In her 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Cirstea has played an average of 22.8 games.

On hard courts, Cirstea has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.7 games per match while winning 53.2% of games.

Martic is averaging 22.3 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Martic has played 23 matches and averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

On August 1, 2023, Cirstea and Martic matched up in the Citi Open Round of 32. Cirstea secured the win 6-3, 7-6.

Cirstea has claimed two sets against Martic (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Martic's zero.

Cirstea has captured 13 games (59.1% win rate) versus Martic, who has claimed nine games.

In their one match against each other, Cirstea and Martic are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.