In the Round of 16 of The Astana Open on Saturday, Tallon Griekspoor (ranked No. 24) faces Sho Shimabukuro (No. 148).

In this Round of 16 matchup versus Shimabukuro (+310), Griekspoor is favored with -450 odds.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Sho Shimabukuro Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Sho Shimabukuro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has an 81.8% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Sho Shimabukuro -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Sho Shimabukuro Trends and Insights

Griekspoor most recently competed on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 4-6, 5-7 loss to No. 48-ranked Arthur Fils .

Shimabukuro reached the Round of 16 by defeating No. 61-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday.

Griekspoor has played 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.3 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his 34 matches on hard courts over the past year, Griekspoor has played an average of 24.6 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his 17 matches in the past year across all court types, Shimabukuro is averaging 24.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.

In 13 matches on hard courts in the past year, Shimabukuro has averaged 23.3 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 51.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Griekspoor and Shimabukuro have not competed against each other.

