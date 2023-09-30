Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Casper Ruud: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the Round of 16 of the China Open on Saturday, Casper Ruud (ranked No. 9) faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 31).
Against the underdog Etcheverry (+280), Ruud is the favorite (-400) to make it to the quarterfinals.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Casper Ruud Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Casper Ruud
|+280
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+8000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1600
|26.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|1.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.9%
|40.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's China Open Previews & Predictions
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexander Zverev
- Ugo Humbert vs Andrey Rublev
- Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur
- Nicolas Jarry vs Matteo Arnaldi
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights
- Etcheverry advanced past Lloyd Harris 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.
- Ruud made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 22-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6, 6-3 on Friday.
- Etcheverry has played 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Etcheverry has played 16 matches over the past year, totaling 25.6 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.3% of games.
- Ruud has averaged 26.9 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.9% of the games.
- In 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Ruud has averaged 28.2 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 50.1% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Etcheverry and Ruud have not met on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.