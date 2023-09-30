In the Round of 16 of the China Open on Saturday, Casper Ruud (ranked No. 9) faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 31).

Against the underdog Etcheverry (+280), Ruud is the favorite (-400) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has an 80.0% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Casper Ruud +280 Odds to Win Match -400 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 26.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 40.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

Etcheverry advanced past Lloyd Harris 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Ruud made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 22-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6, 6-3 on Friday.

Etcheverry has played 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Etcheverry has played 16 matches over the past year, totaling 25.6 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.3% of games.

Ruud has averaged 26.9 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.9% of the games.

In 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Ruud has averaged 28.2 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 50.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Etcheverry and Ruud have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.