The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) host an AAC clash against the UAB Blazers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by allowing only 16 points per game. The offense ranks 72nd (28.5 points per game). UAB's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, conceding 36.3 points per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 75th with 28 points per contest.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Tulane vs. UAB Key Statistics

Tulane UAB 375 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (64th) 291.3 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430 (110th) 132.8 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.8 (110th) 242.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.5 (17th) 8 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (85th) 10 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Kai Horton has recorded 485 yards (121.3 ypg) on 31-of-62 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 245 yards on 50 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Ashaad Clayton has collected 109 yards on 26 carries.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 17 receptions for 345 yards (86.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has caught nine passes for 230 yards (57.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chris Brazzell II has compiled 11 catches for 130 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 1,206 yards on 130-of-173 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 116 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Jacobs is his team's leading rusher with 37 carries for 154 yards, or 38.5 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Tejhaun Palmer leads his team with 185 receiving yards on 16 catches with one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has totaled 180 receiving yards (45 yards per game) on eight receptions.

Samario Rudolph's 19 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or UAB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.