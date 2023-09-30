Based on our computer projections, the UConn Huskies will defeat the Utah State Aggies when the two teams play at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

UConn vs. Utah State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UConn (+5.5) Toss Up (51.5) UConn 27, Utah State 26

UConn Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 35.7% chance to win.

The Huskies have covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

When they have played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, the Huskies are 1-1 against the spread.

One of the Huskies' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average over/under for UConn games this season is 3.7 fewer points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

Utah State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Aggies a 69.2% chance to win.

The Aggies have posted one win against the spread this season.

Two Aggies games (out of three) have gone over the point total this season.

Utah State games this season have posted an average total of 47.5, which is 4.0 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Huskies vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah State 37.8 34.0 58.0 36.5 17.5 31.5 UConn 13.0 31.0 12.7 29.7 14.0 35.0

