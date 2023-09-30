The UConn Huskies (0-4) host the Utah State Aggies (1-3) at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Offensively, Utah State ranks 44th in the FBS with 430.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 104th in total defense (412 yards allowed per contest). UConn's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, registering 13 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 106th with 31 points allowed per contest.

UConn vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

How to Watch Week 5 Games

UConn vs. Utah State Key Statistics

UConn Utah State 286.3 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.5 (52nd) 361 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412 (97th) 118 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162 (61st) 168.3 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.5 (42nd) 6 (68th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (68th) 1 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has 500 passing yards, or 125 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.2% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with one interception.

Victor Rosa is his team's leading rusher with 42 carries for 218 yards, or 54.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

DeVontae Houston has collected 161 yards (on 34 carries).

Brett Buckman has registered 18 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 205 (51.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has one touchdown.

Justin Joly has 13 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 135 yards (33.8 yards per game) this year.

Cameron Ross' 25 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 121 yards.

Utah State Stats Leaders

McCae Hillstead has 619 passing yards for Utah State, completing 58.2% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Davon Booth has 238 rushing yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Rahsul Faison has been handed the ball 20 times this year and racked up 191 yards (47.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Terrell Vaughn's team-leading 351 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 55 targets) with six touchdowns.

Micah Davis has put together a 235-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes on 14 targets.

Jalen Royals has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 19 grabs for 197 yards, an average of 49.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

