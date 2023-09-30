The UConn Huskies (0-4) will look to upset the Utah State Aggies (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Aggies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. UConn matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

UConn vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline UConn Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-6) 51.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-6.5) 51.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

UConn vs. Utah State Betting Trends

UConn has covered once in four games with a spread this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Utah State has won one game against the spread this season.

