UConn vs. Utah State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The UConn Huskies (0-4) will look to upset the Utah State Aggies (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Aggies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. UConn matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
UConn vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-6)
|51.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-6.5)
|51.5
|-245
|+198
Week 5 Odds
UConn vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- UConn has covered once in four games with a spread this season.
- The Huskies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Utah State has won one game against the spread this season.
