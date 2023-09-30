The Utah State Aggies (1-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 against the UConn Huskies (0-4). The point total is set at 51.5.

Utah State is totaling 430.5 yards per game offensively this season (44th in the FBS), and is surrendering 412.0 yards per game (103rd) on the other side of the ball. UConn has been sputtering offensively, ranking third-worst in the FBS with 13.0 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, allowing 31.0 points per contest (106th-ranked).

UConn vs. Utah State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Utah State vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Utah State -5.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UConn has hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

This season, UConn has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

UConn has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has compiled 500 yards (125.0 ypg) while completing 52.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Victor Rosa has carried the ball 42 times for 218 yards, with two touchdowns.

DeVontae Houston has taken 34 carries and totaled 161 yards.

Brett Buckman has hauled in 205 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Justin Joly has 13 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 135 yards (33.8 yards per game) this year.

Cameron Ross' 25 targets have resulted in 13 grabs for 121 yards.

Pryce Yates has collected 1.0 sack to lead the team, while also recording 5.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Jackson Mitchell is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 27 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

