The No. 8 USC Trojans (4-0) and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Folsom Field in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

USC ranks 44th in scoring defense this year (20 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 55 points per game. Colorado's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 33.3 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 51st with 32.5 points per contest.

We will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

USC vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

USC vs. Colorado Key Statistics

USC Colorado 569.3 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (66th) 364.5 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 475.8 (117th) 192 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 55.8 (131st) 377.3 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.3 (5th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 6 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has 1,200 pass yards for USC, completing 73.5% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 71 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 21 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, MarShawn Lloyd, has carried the ball 39 times for 349 yards (87.3 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught four passes for 67 yards.

Austin Jones has been handed the ball 17 times this year and racked up 142 yards (35.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has hauled in 10 catches for 278 yards (69.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Brenden Rice has put together a 257-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 15 targets.

Duce Robinson's eight catches have yielded 186 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has 1,410 passing yards, or 352.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 76.9% of his passes and has tossed 11 touchdowns with one interception.

Dylan Edwards has run the ball 28 times for 157 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has piled up 22 carries and totaled 82 yards.

Xavier Weaver has collected 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 461 (115.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has 27 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 243 yards (60.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Travis Hunter's 23 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 213 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed USC or Colorado gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.