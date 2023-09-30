The Utah State Aggies (1-3) take on the UConn Huskies (0-4) in college football action at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Utah State vs. UConn? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Utah State vs. UConn?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah State 30, UConn 22

Utah State 30, UConn 22 Utah State is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

The Aggies have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

UConn has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Huskies have been at least a +150 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah State (-4.5)



Utah State (-4.5) Utah State has one win against the spread in three games this season.

UConn has covered on one occasion against the spread this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Utah State vs. UConn matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Utah State and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points twice this season.

There has not been a UConn game this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 51.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 50.8 points per game, 0.7 points fewer than the total of 51.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 53.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 30.3 29 31 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

UConn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 45.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 30 30.3 29 ATS Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.