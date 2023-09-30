Best Bets & Odds for the Utah State vs. UConn Game – Saturday, September 30
The Utah State Aggies (1-3) take on the UConn Huskies (0-4) in college football action at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
When and Where is Utah State vs. UConn?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Utah State 30, UConn 22
- Utah State is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.
- The Aggies have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.
- UConn has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- The Huskies have been at least a +150 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
- The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Utah State (-4.5)
- Utah State has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- UConn has covered on one occasion against the spread this season.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (51.5)
- Utah State and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points twice this season.
- There has not been a UConn game this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 51.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 50.8 points per game, 0.7 points fewer than the total of 51.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Utah State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.5
|53.5
|44.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30.3
|29
|31
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
UConn
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.8
|45.5
|54.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|30.3
|29
|ATS Record
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
