On Saturday, Magda Linette (No. 25 in the world) meets Victoria Azarenka (No. 17) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.

Azarenka is getting -275 odds to win a spot in the Round of 32 against Linette (+210).

Victoria Azarenka vs. Magda Linette Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Victoria Azarenka vs. Magda Linette Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 73.3% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Magda Linette -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

Victoria Azarenka vs. Magda Linette Trends and Insights

Azarenka last competed on September 21, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Abierto Guadalajara, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 11-ranked Caroline Garcia .

Linette most recently played on September 23, 2023 in the finals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 and was defeated 0-6, 2-6 by No. 88-ranked Xiyu Wang.

In her 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Azarenka has played an average of 20.8 games.

Through 32 matches over the past year on hard courts, Azarenka has played 20.8 games per match and won 55.9% of them.

In the past year, Linette has played 44 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.4% of the games. She averages 22.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

In 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Linette has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 50.2% of those games.

In head-to-head matches, Azarenka has two wins, while Linette has one. In their most recent meeting on August 7, 2023, Azarenka was victorious 6-3, 6-0.

Azarenka and Linette have played seven total sets, with Azarenka clinching five of them and Linette two.

Azarenka has won 38 games (62.3% win rate) versus Linette, who has secured 23 games.

In their three matches against each other, Azarenka and Linette are averaging 20.3 games and 2.3 sets.

