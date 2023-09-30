Victoria Azarenka vs. Magda Linette: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
On Saturday, Magda Linette (No. 25 in the world) meets Victoria Azarenka (No. 17) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.
Azarenka is getting -275 odds to win a spot in the Round of 32 against Linette (+210).
Victoria Azarenka vs. Magda Linette Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Victoria Azarenka vs. Magda Linette Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Victoria Azarenka
|Magda Linette
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|58.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.8
Victoria Azarenka vs. Magda Linette Trends and Insights
- Azarenka last competed on September 21, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Abierto Guadalajara, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 11-ranked Caroline Garcia .
- Linette most recently played on September 23, 2023 in the finals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 and was defeated 0-6, 2-6 by No. 88-ranked Xiyu Wang.
- In her 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Azarenka has played an average of 20.8 games.
- Through 32 matches over the past year on hard courts, Azarenka has played 20.8 games per match and won 55.9% of them.
- In the past year, Linette has played 44 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.4% of the games. She averages 22.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- In 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Linette has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 50.2% of those games.
- In head-to-head matches, Azarenka has two wins, while Linette has one. In their most recent meeting on August 7, 2023, Azarenka was victorious 6-3, 6-0.
- Azarenka and Linette have played seven total sets, with Azarenka clinching five of them and Linette two.
- Azarenka has won 38 games (62.3% win rate) versus Linette, who has secured 23 games.
- In their three matches against each other, Azarenka and Linette are averaging 20.3 games and 2.3 sets.
