Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
On Saturday, Xinyu Wang (No. 38 in the world) faces Vera Zvonareva in the Round of 64 of the China Open.
In the Round of 64, Wang is the favorite against Zvonareva, with -350 odds against the underdog's +240.
Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Xinyu Wang
|Vera Zvonareva
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|59.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.2
Today's China Open Previews & Predictions
Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Trends and Insights
- In her previous tournament, the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023, Wang was defeated by No. 35-ranked Lin Zhu, 5-7, 6-7, in the semifinals.
- In her last match in the quarterfinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, Zvonareva was defeated 5-7, 6-4, 1-6 against Ons Jabeur.
- In her 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Wang has played an average of 22.2 games.
- Through 37 matches over the past year on hard courts, Wang has played 23.1 games per match and won 52.6% of them.
- Zvonareva has played 17 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 46.7% of those games.
- On hard courts, Zvonareva has played 11 matches and averaged 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Wang and Zvonareva have not played against each other.
