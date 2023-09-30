On Saturday, Xinyu Wang (No. 38 in the world) faces Vera Zvonareva in the Round of 64 of the China Open.

In the Round of 64, Wang is the favorite against Zvonareva, with -350 odds against the underdog's +240.

Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 77.8% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Vera Zvonareva -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Xinyu Wang vs. Vera Zvonareva Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023, Wang was defeated by No. 35-ranked Lin Zhu, 5-7, 6-7, in the semifinals.

In her last match in the quarterfinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, Zvonareva was defeated 5-7, 6-4, 1-6 against Ons Jabeur.

In her 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Wang has played an average of 22.2 games.

Through 37 matches over the past year on hard courts, Wang has played 23.1 games per match and won 52.6% of them.

Zvonareva has played 17 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 46.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Zvonareva has played 11 matches and averaged 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Wang and Zvonareva have not played against each other.

