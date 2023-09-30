The Yale Bulldogs should win their game versus the Morgan State Bears at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Yale vs. Morgan State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Yale (-7.0) 45.4 Yale 26, Morgan State 19

Week 5 Ivy League Predictions

Yale Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs went 5-5-0 ATS last season.

A total of three of Bulldogs games last season hit the over.

Morgan State Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, seven Bears games went over the point total.

Bulldogs vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Yale 22.5 36.0 22.5 36.0 -- -- Morgan State 16.3 19.3 13.5 21.5 19.0 17.0

