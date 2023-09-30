The Yale Bulldogs (0-2) visit the Morgan State Bears (1-3) at the Yale Bowl on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

With 431 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FCS, Yale has been forced to lean on its 69th-ranked offense (335 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Morgan State ranks eighth-worst in total yards per game (230.3), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 27th in the FCS with 284 total yards surrendered per contest.

Yale vs. Morgan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Venue: Yale Bowl

Yale vs. Morgan State Key Statistics

Yale Morgan State 335 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.3 (102nd) 431 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284 (40th) 199 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.8 (111th) 136 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (104th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

Yale Stats Leaders

Nolan Grooms has been a dual threat for Yale so far this season. He has 241 passing yards, completing 54.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 144 yards (72 ypg) on 27 carries.

Tre Peterson has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 131 yards (65.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Mason Tipton has hauled in seven receptions for 133 yards (66.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Chase Nenad has hauled in two receptions totaling 56 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jackson Hawes has a total of 19 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three throws.

Morgan State Stats Leaders

Dominique Anthony has compiled 276 yards on 47.6% passing while recording two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Jarin Davis has been handed the ball 52 times for a team-high 138 yards (34.5 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his six receptions this season are good for 74 yards.

Jabriel Johnson has racked up 18 carries and totaled 78 yards with one touchdown.

Treveyon Pratt has registered 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 160 (40 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times and has two touchdowns.

Anthony James Jr.'s eight targets have resulted in eight receptions for 63 yards.

