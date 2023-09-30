Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (81-79) and Kansas City Royals (55-105) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (9-9, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Steven Cruz.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 90 times this season and won 49, or 54.4%, of those games.

This season New York has won 36 of its 58 games, or 62.1%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York ranks 25th in the majors with 666 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule