Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Royals on September 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yankees vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Schmidt Stats
- Clarke Schmidt (9-9) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 32nd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 31 starts this season.
- Schmidt has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 31 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 19
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 14
|5.1
|7
|4
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|6.1
|5
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 31
|4.2
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clarke Schmidt's player props with BetMGM.
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Torres Stats
- Torres has recorded 161 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .272/.345/.453 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Sep. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 97 hits with 16 doubles, 37 home runs, 87 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .267/.406/.617 so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Sep. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 27
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 28 doubles, 10 triples, 30 home runs, 39 walks and 96 RBI (174 total hits). He's also stolen 49 bases.
- He has a .275/.317/.493 slash line so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 136 hits with 21 doubles, 22 home runs, 19 walks and 78 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .256/.295/.420 on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|at Tigers
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Astros
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.