Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (9-9) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 32nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 31 starts this season.

Schmidt has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 31 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 4.0 3 2 2 3 3 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 19 5.0 4 4 4 1 2 at Red Sox Sep. 14 5.1 7 4 3 3 3 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 6.1 5 3 3 6 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 4.2 6 3 3 7 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 161 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.345/.453 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 97 hits with 16 doubles, 37 home runs, 87 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .267/.406/.617 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 29 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 28 doubles, 10 triples, 30 home runs, 39 walks and 96 RBI (174 total hits). He's also stolen 49 bases.

He has a .275/.317/.493 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 29 2-for-3 2 1 3 5 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 at Astros Sep. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 136 hits with 21 doubles, 22 home runs, 19 walks and 78 RBI.

He has a slash line of .256/.295/.420 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Sep. 29 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Astros Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

